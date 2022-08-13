Let's elect people who represent us

Times haven't changed, have they? Events in history still are happening today.

We have a history of not learning from our past. Our state and federal governments still are hiding behind the elegance of their rhetoric.

Michel de Montaigu (1533-1592) wrote: "There is no crueler tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of law and in the name of justice."

People are killing people in our country, although now with modern weapons of war instead of swords, spears and sabers. These types of weapons have no place in our society and should be banned from persons of certain ages and mentalities.

Aren't we tired of our "unconscionable" consciences, "immoral" morals" and "unstaely" statesmen?

The senators and representatives that we have elected should be helping us live better lives. Are they really doing their job? Where are they? Let's not let their verbiage camouflage their inadequacies. Vote them out of office and get some people who will courageously do what needs to be done and hope they would take their oath of allegiance seriously.

This November is our next chance to put into office those people who best speak up for the common good.

We should expect no less than that. We deserve it.

We only live once, so let's make it count.

TYRONE GORMLEY

Bryan