Let voters decide on when to hold elections

The College Station City Council should place a proposition on the November ballot that would allow voters to move our city’s elections to odd numbered years.

This would benefit our city’s government by separating our elections from the divisive partisan elections, and focusing voters’ attention on the elections that most affect their daily lives.

Opponents will note two apparent disadvantages of this move.

First, they will point to cost. While elections are not free, their cost is small when compared to the millions the city spends every year. Moreover, school board elections are held every year, so this is not a new election.

Second, opponents will worry that fewer people will vote in odd numbered years. As a former mayor, however, I know that effective democracy requires not only many voters, but voters who are well-informed. When voters show up to vote for president or senate, they often are surprised by the city races at the end of the ballot and end up voting essentially at random, giving significant advantage to candidates with familiar-sounding names or those listed first.