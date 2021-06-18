Let voters decide on when to hold elections

The College Station City Council should place a proposition on the November ballot that would allow voters to move our city’s elections to odd numbered years.
This would benefit our city’s government by separating our elections from the divisive partisan elections, and focusing voters’ attention on the elections that most affect their daily lives.
Opponents will note two apparent disadvantages of this move.
First, they will point to cost. While elections are not free, their cost is small when compared to the millions the city spends every year. Moreover, school board elections are held every year, so this is not a new election.
Second, opponents will worry that fewer people will vote in odd numbered years. As a former mayor, however, I know that effective democracy requires not only many voters, but voters who are well-informed. When voters show up to vote for president or senate, they often are surprised by the city races at the end of the ballot and end up voting essentially at random, giving significant advantage to candidates with familiar-sounding names or those listed first.
Moving city elections to odd-numbered years would reduce the cost to candidates. In high-profile national elections, our city candidates compete for attention not only with their opponents, but with the U.S. presidential candidates. Hence, thousands must be spent to get name recognition, creating an advantage for the wealthy or those connected to wealth.
Making this change would not suppress or enhance anybody’s vote; that remains unchanged. Instead, it makes it easier for candidates to communicate their positions and easier for voters to obtain the information needed to make informed decisions. It would lead to better democratic processes to elect the leaders who make the important decisions that directly affect our daily lives.
The city council should put this proposal on the November ballot and let the voters decide.
BEN WHITE
College Station