Let local managers do all the hiring

I am a music teacher and also an experienced translator who has to deliver food to support my family.

Recently, I delivered from a restaurant that was turning away customers due to under- staffing. The reason for the worker shortage, and why I have to drive each night is quite simply: centralized online hiring. This nonsense practice is causing people never to fit the slot.

We are tested with questions that could be true or false. We are forced to exactly fit the job or not be hired (my years of fixing my own instrument somehow isn't enough at least to let me work long enough to learn the rest).

Finally, the background check. So, I don't agree with someone on Face Book, so what? So I owe on my credit card? You're going to bar me from employment in the so-called land if the free and the First Amendment? You're going to keep me out of work so that I can pay my bills?

What is happening with AI and centralized hiring must be stopped. It is a violation of our civil rights. Hiring needs to be done by the local manager. A simple paper application and interview will suffice.

Enough is enough.

RANDALL COPLIN

College Station