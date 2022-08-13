Let LGBTQ groups pay for their events

This letter is in response to the article in The Eagle about President Banks of Texas A&M University.

In the article toward the end it says that "President Banks and administrators also faced criticism for pulling funding and support for an annual drag show on campus called Draggieland."

This event is sponsored by campus LGBTQ groups. Why would the university fund an event using taxpayer's money for something that many people would not approve of?

If the LGBTQ organizations wish to hold it, let them pay for it.

MILTON WOODALL

College Station