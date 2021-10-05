Learning to respect rules important

During the 20 years I’ve had daughters in the College Station school district, I haven’t seen dress codes become any stricter or seen any evidence that they “target“ females as asserted in a Sunday letter.

I do see evidence that more parents have abdicated their authority to “smart” phones and social media influencers who most certainly are targeting our daughters — and to their clear detriment.

In a perfect system, all parents would have the ability to choose a school they believe is best suited for their child. Until then, I think school dress codes should respect the expectations of all parents rather than just the most permissive ones.

Like in the enforcement of any rule, there will always be an element of subjectivism, and no one likes being “targeted.“ But fair or not, learning to abide by the rules and to have respect for proper authority is part of “adulting” as the kids call it today.

MATT POLING

College Station