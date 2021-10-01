Learn how to control your own speed

I had to shake my head reading the newspaper — specifically the article about the new NTSB chief and her comments regarding highway safety and speeding: “… used speeding as an example of the 'Safe System Approach’ ... ."

Rather than focusing solely on drivers, she questioned whether the whole system failed.” Road designs, federal guidance regarding speed limits, and “manufacturers who design vehicles that can exceed 100 mph” were cited in the article.

This is certainly not the most inane idea that has come from our intrepid leaders, but it ranks right up there with getting rid of all the cows to fix climate change.

Let’s focus just on the vehicle manufacturers for now: “Sorry I was going 115 mph, officer, but the car can go that fast, so I assumed that I am supposed to go that fast.”

Let’s play this out. Manufacturers would have to start making automobiles that could go no faster than 70 mph. Problem solved!

Not so fast. So a person goes 70 mph through a residential neighborhood with a speed limit of 30 mph or 35 mph. “Sorry officer, the car said I could go 70.”