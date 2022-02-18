 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Leads with a humble strength
0 Comments

Leads with a humble strength

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Roy Brantley is a kind, honest and hardworking man. He would make an incredible judge and serve our county well.

My husband and I have had the privilege of knowing the Brantley family for several years. We have seen Roy lead his family and community with a humble strength. He loves the Lord and seeks to honor Him with his life.

He has many years of experience and a deep love for the Brazos County making him the better candidate for the judge at Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2.

LIZ SVAJDA

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Experienced and compassionate
Letters

Experienced and compassionate

I started working with Mark Maltsberger right after I graduated from law school and passed the bar exam. He demonstrated the importance of leg…

Commissioner has experience
Letters

Commissioner has experience

When Pct. 2 County Commissioner Sammy Catalena passed away, the Republican Party Executive Committee selected Russ Ford to represent the party…

Candidate worked hard for son
Letters

Candidate worked hard for son

I wholeheartedly endorse Mark Maltsberger for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge. He did more than just represent my son in the biggest pi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert