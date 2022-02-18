Leads with a humble strength

Roy Brantley is a kind, honest and hardworking man. He would make an incredible judge and serve our county well.

My husband and I have had the privilege of knowing the Brantley family for several years. We have seen Roy lead his family and community with a humble strength. He loves the Lord and seeks to honor Him with his life.

He has many years of experience and a deep love for the Brazos County making him the better candidate for the judge at Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2.

LIZ SVAJDA

College Station