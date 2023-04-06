The Texas power structure cares more about protecting children from drag shows and books that some parents might find objectionable than from the reality of dead children in schools, malls, and other public settings.

The answer to the sights and sounds of children (and adults) being slaughtered by individuals possessing military-style assault weapons with large magazine capacities is for politicians to say this is a time to grieve for the dead, we can discuss measures to curb gun violence later, at a more appropriate time — a time that never comes.

But let there be a book that discusses the realities of slavery, Sally has two daddies, or the truth about how persons of color were treated in times past (and still are today), politicians and school boards rush to remove the offending literature from view. Or have someone in drag read to a child at a public library and politicians say no, this is wrong and must be stopped immediately.

So killing-machine guns proliferate, while books (thus knowledge) about LGBTQ issues and the Black experience in America disappear and colleges and libraries are prohibited from events featuring people in drag.

In the future young people of today will come to realize their parents and public representatives did little to protect them from gun violence. They did little to enact sensible laws designed to stop weapons of mass destruction falling into the wrong hands, at which point politicians will probably ban books telling the true story of the failure of adults from our current generation to protect their children from large magazine killing machines and how time was wasted banning self-expression via drag shows.

PETER WITT

College Station