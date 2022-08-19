 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Law should be same for everyone

  • 0

I continue to hear the phrase "no one is above the law." 

Why is it not applied to the thousands of people illegally crossing our southern border?

PAT SMALL 

College Station 

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Son finds ways to save gas today

Waco and College Station have been at odds at the gasoline pump at least since the 1950s and the days of memorable price wars of 25 cents and …

Why is gas so much cheaper in Waco?

In my travels to Waco, it appears that Waco and the Bryan-College Station areas share some similarities. Both metropolitan populations are aro…

The Lord moves in mysterious ways

Could it be that, like Job, Donald Trump is being tempted by the Devil? Could all his financial, political and criminal problems be ways to te…

Police doing job ticketing diners

In reply to Steve Herrin's letter of Aug. 8, we truly appreciate his family eating lunch in College Station. We also appreciate our visitors o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert