Law should be same for everyone Aug 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save I continue to hear the phrase "no one is above the law." Why is it not applied to the thousands of people illegally crossing our southern border?PAT SMALL College Station 0 Comments Tags Thousand Pat Small Law College Station Phrase People Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Son finds ways to save gas today Waco and College Station have been at odds at the gasoline pump at least since the 1950s and the days of memorable price wars of 25 cents and … Let LGBTQ groups pay for their events This letter is in response to the article in The Eagle about President Banks of Texas A&M University. Why is gas so much cheaper in Waco? In my travels to Waco, it appears that Waco and the Bryan-College Station areas share some similarities. Both metropolitan populations are aro… The Lord moves in mysterious ways Could it be that, like Job, Donald Trump is being tempted by the Devil? Could all his financial, political and criminal problems be ways to te… No wonder there are conspiracy theories Nicholas Goldberg’s opinion piece poses the question, “Why do people believe in conspiracy theories?” Added electric fee is simply too much Added electric fee is simply too much Let's elect people who represent us Times haven't changed, have they? Events in history still are happening today. Police doing job ticketing diners In reply to Steve Herrin's letter of Aug. 8, we truly appreciate his family eating lunch in College Station. We also appreciate our visitors o… 25th anniversary of a tragic occasion Aug. 10 was the 25th anniversary of the premature and untimely death of Wayne Bryan. Getting a new handle on the garbage We had a pleasant surprise. The trash-can-handle fairy visited us!