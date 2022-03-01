Law deprives many of the right to vote

For the past few elections, I have looked forward to working on our county Ballot Board.

Working on elections is one of the few times Democrats and Republicans work together.

This year was different. Because of the change in the laws governing absentee ballots, it was heartbreaking.

Many mail-in voters' ballots were rejected simply because the form of ID they wrote on the outside of the ballot envelope was not the same form of ID we had on file for them.

They could come in and fix the information but how could a person too frail to vote in person be expected to come in to fix their ballot?

How could a person mailing a ballot from Sweden or France be expected to come in to fix the ballot?

SB1, the law that changed absentee voting, is a sloppy piece of legislation. It is costing the counties hundreds of staff hours and requiring literally tons of paper in extra printing.

More important, it is capriciously denying people their right to vote.

MARIANNE ARNOLD

Bryan