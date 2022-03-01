 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Law deprives many of the right to vote
0 Comments

Law deprives many of the right to vote

  • 0

For the past few elections, I have looked forward to working on our county Ballot Board.

Working on elections is one of the few times Democrats and Republicans work together.

This year was different. Because of the change in the laws governing absentee ballots, it was heartbreaking.

Many mail-in voters' ballots were rejected simply because the form of ID they wrote on the outside of the ballot envelope was not the same form of ID we had on file for them.

They could come in and fix the information but how could a person too frail to vote in person be expected to come in to fix their ballot?

How could a person mailing a ballot from Sweden or France be expected to come in to fix the ballot?

SB1, the law that changed absentee voting, is a sloppy piece of legislation. It is costing the counties hundreds of staff hours and requiring literally tons of paper in extra printing.

More important, it is capriciously denying people their right to vote.

MARIANNE ARNOLD

Bryan

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Represents area consistently
Letters

Represents area consistently

I do not know state Rep. John Raney personally, but my husband does and calls him a “straight shooter” — about as close to transparency as we …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert