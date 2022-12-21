 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kudos to everyone at CS High School

The Eagle’s photos by Logan Hannigan-Downs in the Sunday edition included a photo of our son, Aledo’s offensive line coach Doug Wheeler. Doug was with his sons Garrett and Kurt, and College Station’s head coach, Stoney Prior.

Doug graduated from A&M Consolidated in 1997 after playing offensive line under coach Ross Rogers. Coach Prior was Doug’s high school geometry teacher at Consol and an assistant football coach.

Aledo’s head coach Tim Buchanan was an assistant coach at A&M Consolidated in the early 1990s. Doug has been coaching at Aledo for 14 years.

Kudos to all the teachers and coaches who positively impact our children’s lives!

Congratulations to all the players who worked hard for their goal!

KATHY and MIKE WHEELER

College Station

