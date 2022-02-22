 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Knows the workings of clerk's office
Having known Krystal Kelly for many years, I can confidently say that she is the best choice for our next district clerk.

Krystal knows the workings of the district clerk's office from all sides. As a paralegal, she has experienced firsthand the needs of attorneys. As a clerk, she knows how processes can be streamlined for efficiency. As a (former) single mom, she understands the need for simplicity and speed in getting copies of your file.

Krystal cares about people. She has a heart for service and is passionate about doing what is right. She is detail oriented and a woman of her word.

These qualities are what we need in our public servants, in our district clerk.

MELISSA BENN

College Station

