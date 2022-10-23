Knows importance of taking care of people

I have known Bob Yancy from 1992 when he joined the staff at the city of College Station. I was the mayor pro tem and I was always impressed that Bob was such a quick learner to understand the issues.

Over the years I have seen him turn into a very smart business man who understands the importance of taking care of people and working hard for his money.

He is conservative and does not believe in tax-and-spend. I trust him and know he will fight to do what is right for the city of College Station and the taxpayers.

FRED BROWN

College Station