Knowledgeable and loves to help people
Knowledgeable and loves to help people

I’ve known Krystal Kelly for many years, and she has always been honest, caring, and kind. She is also extremely knowledgeable and loves to help people which is why I am voting for her for Brazos County district clerk.

NIKKI THEIS

College Station 

