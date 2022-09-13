Keep up the good work, Ford, Aldrich

In a recent Brazos County Commissioners Court meeting, Commissioner Russ Ford and Commissioner Steve Aldrich requested further negotiation in the tax rate, to no avail.

Both commissioners are standing up for the residents who put them in office and are their voice on the commissioners court.

At the same meeting, several people spoke in the citizens comments portion of the meeting, pleading that commissioners to reconsider the tax rate the court had proposed.

A mere 1 cent reduction in the tax rate is a tax bill increase for virtually every property owner in Brazos County. In addition to higher property taxes, this court also is supporting a $100 million dollar bond, which is basically a loan, and supports another user fee (tax) of an additional $10 per license plate to support another bureaucracy called the RMA .

I ask for our county commissioners to be responsible with our money. Review the purpose of county government and focus your budget on meeting those needs.

There are numerous quotes I could provide from President Ronald Reagan that would be appropriate for our current county situation, but I will choose this one: “Government is like a big baby — an alimentary canal with a big appetite at one end and no sense of responsibility at the other.”

Keep up the fight, Russ and Steve.

RONNIE VITULLI

Kurten