Keep commissioner working for Pct. 2

For a politician to have a promising run as a servant to the public, he has to keep his promises. Russ Ford is a man of his word who keeps his promises.

As your county commissioner for Precinct 2, Russ Ford has been fiscally conservative with your money. Russ has lowered your tax rate while continuing to fund infrastructure projects. Russ Ford has helped bring jobs and opportunity to Brazos County.

Russ Ford wants to finish the work started by Commissioner Sammy Catalena and bring reliable broadband countywide.

Russ Ford cares about you and me and he is not indebted to special interest groups. Russ is your advocate and knows he answers to you.

So, we’ve got a man in office who has integrity, keeps his promises, is tough on spending, and tough on taxes. What’s there not to like?

Please join me in reelecting Russ Ford as your county commissioner for Precinct 2.

J.J. RUFFINO

Bryan