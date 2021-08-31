Katrina refugees included animals

Hurricane Ida brings to mind the horrors of Hurricane Katrina. The Bryan animal shelter played a role in aiding refugees — furry ones, sent by truck to Houston after evacuation from the shelter in New Orleans.

in 2005, before Katrina struck, the people in New Orleans arranged for the animals to go to Houston days ahead of the terrible storm — good idea, because the New Orleans shelter flooded to four feet deep.

From Houston, some of the "overflow" animals were sent up to Bryan for adoption.

I chose a big fluffy black cat, now named Jazzy. At first, as one might imagine, he was obviously scared, but in the 16 years since then, he has adapted well to the good life in Bryan.

I suspect that there are other Katrina refugees, people as well as animals, still living in Bryan.

MARY WICKSTEIN

Bryan