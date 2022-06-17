 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
KAMU is carrying Jan. 6 hearings

A letter on Thursday's Opinion page criticized KAMU-TV for not showing the hearings on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots. In fact, KAMU-TV carries the hearings, including on its 12.3 channel, available over the air. The hearings also are available online at PBS.org.

