I would like to thank Reps. Kyle Kacal and John Raney for their support of public schools and against Gov. Greg Abbott's continued push for Education Savings Accounts.

These ESAs would send public tax dollars to private schools with absolutely no way for the public to determine whether or not the private school is doing a good job.

Public schools are required to accept all students and have accountability metrics in place so taxpayers are able to see the success of the schools.

I encourage Reps. Kacal and Raney to continue support of public schools and vote against SB 8.

SARA PTOMEY

Bryan