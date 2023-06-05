Both of the two long articles on Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment by the Texas House (Eagle, May 29) say he was impeached because of sexual misconduct, bribery, corruption and misuse of official powers.

In recent years, most Republicans have not considered these kinds of activities to be serious enough to warrant censure. Donald Trump’s enduring popularity proves that.

Something more about Paxton is sure to come out. Until then, his trial in the Texas Senate will provide some entertainment.

BOBBY PRESLEY

College Station