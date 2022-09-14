Judgment, experience marks mayor candidate

When discussing the candidates for mayor of College Station, what should be considered?

Our candidate says “experience, judgment, teamwork and consensus.” Each of these terms has been used to describe the candidate we have endorsed for mayor of College Station.

From past years of service on the College Station City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission and chair of the B-CS Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee, you know where John Nichols stands.

You will see an active career at Texas A&M University in agricultural economics, trusted experience in finance and budget issues, dependable judgment in finding solutions to our critical transportation issues and the essential ability to inspire teamwork and consensus when protecting our neighborhoods or growing our businesses.

The College Station Association of Neighborhoods proudly endorses John Nichols for mayor of College Station.

SHIRLEY DUPRIEST

College Station