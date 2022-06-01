Join the League of Women Voters

As president of the recently restarted League of Women Voters of the Brazos Valley (LWV-BV), I am inviting everyone 18 or older to join us.

The LWV-BV is a nonpartisan, nonprofit civic organization that encourages informed and active participation in government.

The LWV-BV will meet on June 7 at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 906 George Bush Drive in College Station. Please join us.

The LWV-BV has four focus areas this year:

• Inform all voters about the candidates running for office in the general election in November. Voter Guides will be shared throughout all seven counties where candidates answer questions about their platform and plans for the office.

Additionally, a description of the responsibilities of each office will be included.

• Host forums where candidates speak directly to the voters about their platform and plans for the office. These will be advertised in advance on local television and radio stations as well as in The Eagle.

• The LWV-BV believes quality health care at an affordable price should be available to all persons. This includes pregnant mothers, children from low-income families, those of lesser means, those with behavioral health problems, and the elderly.

Priority issues are to expand Medicaid like 38 other states in our nation. Texas has the highest rate of uninsured adults in the country.

The LWV-BV supports protecting a woman's right to make her own reproductive choices.

• The LWV-BV supports the #StopTheDivide campaign. The purpose of this campaign is to call attention to the current divisive nature of politics and find ways to work together to reestablish an equilibrium in government, a respectful standard of behavior for our representatives while they work for the American people.

SARA PTOMEY

Bryan