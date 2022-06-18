Jan. 6 hearings can be found on KAMU

I wanted to clear up a misunderstanding with regard to KAMU airing the House Select Jan. 6 Committee. Earlier this week, a letter to the editor suggested we were not airing that programming — however, KAMU most definitely is showing the hearings.

The letter served as a constructive reminder that we need to do a better job of explaining our viewing options.

The hearing is being aired on channel 12.3 over the air (Suddenlink 18). KAMU operates three television channels: PBS (channel 12.1 over the air, Suddenlink 4, DirecTV 15, Dish 12), CREATE (channel 12.2 over the air, not carried by Suddenlink), and PBS Kids (channel 12.3 over the air, Suddenlink 18).

A notification placed on the “main” PBS channel stated that hearing coverage will be shown on 12-3. It’s evident how that could mistakenly be translated as a date — Dec. 3. We have corrected that for clarification.

How do we decide what programming goes where? Many factors enter into decisions regarding what channel will air specific news events that often do not happen at a set time. The factors range from our underwriting/advertising commitments to pledge schedules and many more.

We are committed to making every effort to inform our viewers of where to find special news events, such as the hearings, and we will continue to enhance those notification efforts.

We take our responsibility in the community seriously and appreciate this useful reminder to expand and improve our efforts.

DOUGLAS WALKER

Executive director

KAMU