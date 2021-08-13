It's time to capitalize on clean energy

As though the constant bombardment of extreme weather events worldwide at great cost to lives, property and commerce has not served as sufficient wakeup to our common senses, the sobering report from the United Nation’s International Panel on Climate Change last week has assigned major and unequivocal attribution to the role of fossil fuel emissions in escalating our rapidly warming world.

Yet, too many in our political leadership remain unable to muster a mature and effective response to counter self-destructive industrial behaviors and incentivize instead those that could otherwise underwrite a healthy and secure economic future.

In the wake of the extreme freeze that befell Texas in February, the Texas governor immediately appeared on Fox News, attempting to frame the event as rationale for disparaging renewable energy, calling instead for a renewed commitment to fossil fuel allocations within the state’s electricity grid. He neglected to note that power generation in Texas still comes primarily from natural gas and that frozen fossil fuel well-heads, pipelines and generators caused by far the bulk of the power service shortfalls.