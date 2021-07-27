It's about time somebody said it

On Sunday, The Eagle Editorial Board finally said clearly what's needed to be said publicly for a long time.

Servants must have a heartfelt dedication to the best interests of those they serve. Otherwise, they aren't doing what they were sent by their electorate to do.

The current speaker's dedication to self interests has been so evident so long that I'm surprised she continues to be reelected at every election cycle.

I hope for the best for our nation that you are correct, that her intent is to retire and get out of the way of good governance.

Thank you for saying out loud publicly what's needed to be said far too long.

MIKE GILLISPIE

College Station