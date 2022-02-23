 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It will take strong leader at The Batt
It will take strong leader at The Batt

I thought the speaker of the A&M Faculty Senate arguing that university presidents should listen to the students rather than act unilaterally was ironic. 

"Although some may be cheering a return to the General Rudder era, I do not believe that is the way to lead a university forward into greatness." 

But President Earl Rudder lead A&M toward greatness precisely by acting unilaterally and to great opposition from student opinion.

Also ironically, I remember in 2003 some arguing that the sky was falling when The Battalion was moved out of the closing journalism department.

Personally, I enjoy reading the print edition of The Battalion and we all respect and enjoy the privilege of press freedom. But with press freedom comes responsibility for professionalism, balance and objectivity. For decades and under many university presidents, The Battalion has consistently lacked these markers of greatness and it will take a strong leader to bring it forward to that standard.

MATT POLING

College Station

