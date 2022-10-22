 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
It is critical to vote for Democrats

Texans are being duped by the poor leadership and cultural wars of Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Legislature.

They label government helping people “socialism”: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid. But “crony capitalism” with government bailouts of corporations, slashing taxes of the well-to-do, excessive deregulation — at the expense of ordinary Texans and our environment — is perfectly acceptable.

Abbott is blocking $10 billion per year in Medicaid benefits (that we already paid for in federal taxes) to help more than 20% of Texans with no health insurance and keep rural hospitals afloat to serve communities.

During the go-go years of the 1950s and 1960s when the USA was king of world manufacturing — tax rates of both corporations and high-earning individuals were twice as high as today. So, it was smart business to invest in people — pay decent wages with benefits. High-school graduates could afford a modest home – not anymore!

If Texas were a country, it would be the ninth largest world economy. But Abbott and the Republicans defund and dumb-down public education — while amassing a rainy-day fund of $14 billion.

Pathetically, Texas ranks #39 in U.S. education — and the Republicans are poised to plunder more public education funding through vouchers for private and religious schools.

More than 25% of Texas power comes from renewable energy, fifth in world wind energy — yet Abbott is shutting out renewables from the Texas Energy Plan Advisory Council; there is no representation. Incredible!

My Texas-born daughters and grandchildren have been stripped of the reproductive/health freedoms my wife and I had in planning our family. And the Supreme Court is poised to take away contraception rights.

Texans are losing their individual rights through Republican-government intrusion.

It is critical to vote for Beto and Democrats for a more prosperous and equitable Texas!

FRED T. DAVIES

College Station

