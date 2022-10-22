It is critical to vote for Democrats

Texans are being duped by the poor leadership and cultural wars of Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Legislature.

They label government helping people “socialism”: Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid. But “crony capitalism” with government bailouts of corporations, slashing taxes of the well-to-do, excessive deregulation — at the expense of ordinary Texans and our environment — is perfectly acceptable.

Abbott is blocking $10 billion per year in Medicaid benefits (that we already paid for in federal taxes) to help more than 20% of Texans with no health insurance and keep rural hospitals afloat to serve communities.

During the go-go years of the 1950s and 1960s when the USA was king of world manufacturing — tax rates of both corporations and high-earning individuals were twice as high as today. So, it was smart business to invest in people — pay decent wages with benefits. High-school graduates could afford a modest home – not anymore!

If Texas were a country, it would be the ninth largest world economy. But Abbott and the Republicans defund and dumb-down public education — while amassing a rainy-day fund of $14 billion.

Pathetically, Texas ranks #39 in U.S. education — and the Republicans are poised to plunder more public education funding through vouchers for private and religious schools.

More than 25% of Texas power comes from renewable energy, fifth in world wind energy — yet Abbott is shutting out renewables from the Texas Energy Plan Advisory Council; there is no representation. Incredible!

My Texas-born daughters and grandchildren have been stripped of the reproductive/health freedoms my wife and I had in planning our family. And the Supreme Court is poised to take away contraception rights.

Texans are losing their individual rights through Republican-government intrusion.

It is critical to vote for Beto and Democrats for a more prosperous and equitable Texas!

FRED T. DAVIES

College Station