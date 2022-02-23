 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Is it time to worry about Putin ultimatums?
0 Comments

Is it time to worry about Putin ultimatums?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In a Barron's article, there is a troubling paragraph I came across; 

'In December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he would not rule out Moscow sending forces to allies Venezuela or Cuba if diplomacy failed with the United States over Ukraine, where Moscow has massed tens of thousands of troops." 

We received Russian ultimatums concerning Ukraine in December. But also being put out was the above about Russia sending troops to Venezuela or Cuba. And with what amount of troops? Weapons?

This is another twist of mixed messages to what Vladimir Putin was "talking" near the same time as his ultimatums. 

The Cold War is back, but time to worry?  Nope. 

JAMES BROWN

Bryan

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't change horses in midstream
Letters

Don't change horses in midstream

Reflecting the values of Brazos County is what Rep. John Raney has been doing in Austin the past five terms. “Don’t change horses in midstream…

Represents area consistently
Letters

Represents area consistently

I do not know state Rep. John Raney personally, but my husband does and calls him a “straight shooter” — about as close to transparency as we …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert