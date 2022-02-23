Is it time to worry about Putin ultimatums?

In a Barron's article, there is a troubling paragraph I came across;

'In December, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he would not rule out Moscow sending forces to allies Venezuela or Cuba if diplomacy failed with the United States over Ukraine, where Moscow has massed tens of thousands of troops."

We received Russian ultimatums concerning Ukraine in December. But also being put out was the above about Russia sending troops to Venezuela or Cuba. And with what amount of troops? Weapons?

This is another twist of mixed messages to what Vladimir Putin was "talking" near the same time as his ultimatums.

The Cold War is back, but time to worry? Nope.

JAMES BROWN

Bryan