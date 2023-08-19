I am a new resident in the area, living in the Timberwilde subdivision. Going back and forth to town I drive through the intersection of Harvey/Elmo Weedon roads and Texas 30/Boonville Road.

In order to cross Texas 30, drivers must move to the left lane, which would normally be for a left turn only. In the short time I've been here I have had numerous incidences where people in the right lane, which is designated right turn only, have gone straight and nearly collided with me.

Part of the problem is the road is very poorly marked. The only indication is a small sign on the traffic light pole. There are no markings on the street and no warning signs when approaching the intersection.

I don't know if this is a county or Texas Department of Transportation issue, but something needs to be done about it before someone gets hurt.

JOE SOUTHERN

Bryan