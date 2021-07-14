 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Insurreection not as bad as left-wing riots
0 comments

Insurreection not as bad as left-wing riots

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

My topic is the “insurrection”, the left-wing name for the Jan. 6 Capitol protest. 

After a year of violent left-wing riots, the “insurrection” happened. The only person killed in the “insurrection” was an unarmed protester named Ashli Babbitt. She was a military veteran killed by a member of the Capitol Hill police. Authorities will not release his name. We don’t usually have much trouble finding out the name of a police officer who kills someone. No one else was killed. 

Four other people, including a Capitol Hill police officer, died of natural causes.  According to the BBC, The New York Times falsely reported the police officer was beaten with a fire extinguisher 

Compare this to  the many violent left-wing riots in 2020. Rioters threw bricks and rocks and shot fireworks at police.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said the 570 violent riots killed 25 people and caused $1 billion to $2 billion in damage. Part of Seattle was occupied. 

These rioters attacked small businesses, residences and innocent people. 

The “insurrection” was against some of the most well-protected people in the country.  

The government is sparing no expense to locate anyone involved in the “insurrection.” 

Most of the left- wing rioters were simply released or not arrested. 

LAWRENCE P. MARLIN

Bryan

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A bad law that must not pass
Letters

A bad law that must not pass

In response to Gary Halter’s remarks about my take on HR-1 For the People Act (Eagle, June 2), my information came from Epoch Times.

Universe will return to nothing
Letters

Universe will return to nothing

In John 14:6, Jesus says "... no one comes to the Father except through me." The Rev. Dan De Leon (Eagle, June 19) notes that many Christians …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert