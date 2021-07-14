Insurrection not as bad as left-wing riots

My topic is the “insurrection”, the left-wing name for the Jan. 6 Capitol protest.

After a year of violent left-wing riots, the “insurrection” happened. The only person killed in the “insurrection” was an unarmed protester named Ashli Babbitt. She was a military veteran killed by a member of the Capitol Hill police. Authorities will not release his name. We don’t usually have much trouble finding out the name of a police officer who kills someone. No one else was killed.

Four other people, including a Capitol Hill police officer, died of natural causes. According to the BBC, The New York Times falsely reported the police officer was beaten with a fire extinguisher.

Compare this to the many violent left-wing riots in 2020. Rioters threw bricks and rocks and shot fireworks at police.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said the 570 violent riots killed 25 people and caused $1 billion to $2 billion in damage. Part of Seattle was occupied.

These rioters attacked small businesses, residences and innocent people.

The “insurrection” was against some of the most well-protected people in the country.