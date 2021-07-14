 Skip to main content
Insurrection not as bad as left-wing riots
Insurrection not as bad as left-wing riots

My topic is the “insurrection”, the left-wing name for the Jan. 6 Capitol protest. 

After a year of violent left-wing riots, the “insurrection” happened. The only person killed in the “insurrection” was an unarmed protester named Ashli Babbitt. She was a military veteran killed by a member of the Capitol Hill police. Authorities will not release his name. We don’t usually have much trouble finding out the name of a police officer who kills someone. No one else was killed. 

Four other people, including a Capitol Hill police officer, died of natural causes.  According to the BBC, The New York Times falsely reported the police officer was beaten with a fire extinguisher 

Compare this to  the many violent left-wing riots in 2020. Rioters threw bricks and rocks and shot fireworks at police.

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said the 570 violent riots killed 25 people and caused $1 billion to $2 billion in damage. Part of Seattle was occupied. 

These rioters attacked small businesses, residences and innocent people. 

The “insurrection” was against some of the most well-protected people in the country.  

The government is sparing no expense to locate anyone involved in the “insurrection.” 

Most of the left- wing rioters were simply released or not arrested. 

LAWRENCE P. MARLIN

Bryan

