Info on Walker's Democratic opponent

In The Eagle on Sunday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch had some information about Herschel Walker seeking to represent Georgia as one of its senators.

To give some information about his opponent, Raphael Warnock was arrested in 2002 for covering up child abuse at a Baltimore summer camp. He was either aware of it or extremely incompetent regarding it.

In 2020 his ex-wife said he ran over her foot with a car. He is also being alleged in court to have neglected their children by neglecting visitation and failing to pay childcare expenses.

I think I will take Herschel.

BOB ELLIS

Bryan 

