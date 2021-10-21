Incumbent serves with integrity

I have known Dennis Maloney for many years. I had the pleasure of serving with him on the College Station City Council, and he is one of the most fair, sensible and ethical individuals I have ever known.

His integrity is beyond reproach, whether as a businessman or representative of our local government. He has never engaged in the mudslinging that is almost synonymous with politics and, while serving, has refused business that would have benefited him personally, from people who either served with the city committees or were city employees.

Dennis Maloney has always carefully listened to both sides of an issue, deliberated, then voted for what he believed is in the best interest of the entire city.

Please visit his website — www.maloneyforcolleegestation.com — and then vote for him on Nov. 2. More information is at brazosvotes.org.

ANNE HAZEN

Peabody, Massachusetts