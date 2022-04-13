Increasing ethanol is s a bad idea

President Joe Biden has announced that we’ll soon be seeing a 50% increase in ethanol for our summer gas blend. To be fair, President Donald Trump also pushed this at one time, although the courts would not allow it.

According to The New York Times, ethanol has 34% less energy density than gasoline, dropping miles per gallon by about 5%.

Ethanol isn’t normally allowed in concentrations above 10% in the summer, as ethanol has increased greenhouse gases, producing elevated smog levels in the summer heat.

Biden is pushing this as a way to counter high gas prices and inflation. Trump pushed it as a way to drive support among corn producing states. What President Biden is ignoring, besides common sense, is that while our cost per gallon for fuel may fall, our overall mpg also will fall.

Additionally, as ethanol is made from corn, food prices, already rising due to inflation, will rise even quicker now. At a time when wheat production from both Russia and Ukraine (both in the Top 6 of the world’s wheat producing countries) are in serious peril, does it truly make sense for us to be taking food out of the world’s supply chain so our president can take credit for a misguided attempt to lower our fuel costs?

Worldwide hunger will increase, and we’re a mere couple of serious weather events in a few major areas from seeing famine in poor countries around the globe.

Ethanol in gasoline is 99% political theater, regardless of political party, and this increased usage is both asinine and dangerous.

Our politicians must be held accountable for their actions, and the news media should return to the days of fair and balanced coverage, rather than the left-leaning or right-leaning filters that are applied to almost all news, depending on who’s covering the story.

LLOYD DAVIS

College Station