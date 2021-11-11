 Skip to main content
How will you want to be remembered?
How will you want to be remembered?

Head-scratching logic says not to take the COVID vaccine, but do take the same scientifically-created treatments, even though the vaccine and treatments are from the same scientific community, same testing, from the same 95% of doctors who are themselves vaccinated. 

I do understand being cautious, but too much opinion news caused an unbalanced politicization of a virus, which placed opinion people and politicians as experts above local doctors.

Our words, actions and attitudes have consequences on other people's health and wellbeing. So, the next time someone shouts, "Freedom," remind them that the Bible says freedom is an opportunity to serve one another. 

We're just passing through this world, which the Bible describes as quick as a flower that fades, but we're known and remembered by our insults or encouragements, and helps or harms, as the truest reflection of our beliefs.

KATE JOHNSON

College Station

