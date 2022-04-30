 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How will schools cover lost income?

I have been happy to learn about the May 7 special election in which citizens will have an opportunity to vote on two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Both proposed amendments, if enacted, would result in reduced property tax revenues for public school education. The Eagle Editorial Board offered a good summary of these propositions in the Opinion section on April 24. In this opinion, the Eagle Editorial Board echoed a question posed by Cecelia Hawkins in her letter of April 22.

Both noted there was no long-term plan to compensate public education for this lost funding. Specifically, how will the lost public school funding be made up after the first year or two during which the state will make up for the reduced funds?

I am interested in the perspectives of our local school superintendents, Ginger Carrabine and Mike Martindale.

I also believe it is important to hear publicly from local state legislators Sen. Charles Schwertner, Rep. John Raney, and Rep. Kyle Kacal and his runoff opponent Ben Bius.

KATHY LANGLOTZ

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

