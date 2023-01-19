How local control works in CS council

“[Ross] Brady, [assistant to the city manager], said local governments bear a responsibility to provide core services for the overall health and well-being of their citizens. Under growth and development, the city will oppose legislation which will erode municipal authority related to development matters, including annexation, eminent domain, zoning, regulatory takings, building codes, tree preservation, and short-term rentals.” (Eagle, Jan. 13)

This should be translated for the residents: College Station wants ultimate authority to determine development in the community. The city wants to annex areas it would like without consent of the property owners.

The city wants the authority to take whatever property it would like to take for purposes that it decides. The city would like full regulatory power to take property from anyone who doesn't follow its pronouncements.

The city would like authority to decide how things should be built. The city would like to decide what trees you have and what trees you are allowed to remove. The city would like the power to determine how property is used.

People no longer really are expected to have rights, but are expected to seek permission.

This is typical of the way the city works. I remember when city council members were writing policies to regulate cable. They had a lengthy list of requirements that must be met by any cable provider. But they always added in that the city would not need to meet any of the requirements if it took over the service itself.

Rules are for others. “Local control” means government control at the expense of property rights of individual property owners.

I was happy to see that one city councilman, Bob Yancy, did not back the use of taxpayer money to lobby the Legislature for unlimited city government authority.

JIM VanBEEK

College Station