Mark Cook, a cyber security and network consultant involved in researching the 2020 election, said, “We’re in World War III and we’re losing, but we can win!”

Cook said this recently during an election integrity presentation in Bryan that was attended by some county officials and concerned residents. He said, “Evil genius architects have organized a system to make us slaves.” He explained how the election ecosystem has been corrupted — example: states outsourcing data to corporations and foreign countries. It was jaw-dropping! His solution is to have counties hand count paper ballots.

For more information and a form to fill out to let county officials know there are enough ressidents to count the ballots, go to HandCountRoadShow.org.

Walter C. Daughterity, senior lecturer emeritus in the department of computer science and engineering at Texas A&M, also spoke during the presentation. He talked about his struggle to get voting information from Brazos County and problems with data that he received. He has questions that need to be answered.

How election data can be tampered with nationwide by the government is explained in “Report: Engineers Discover Cellular Network Connects Election Equipment and Gives Federal Government Access to Election Systems at Precinct Level." Please go to that title and read this eye-popping information.

I agree with Cook that election integrity is the most important issue to address today. Elected officials have control over all aspects of our lives. Counties have the power to say, “We’ll count our votes!”

Let’s do this and keep our republic!

MARY SUE RIBARDO

Bryan