How can Blinn ignore retention pond?

We recently read that Blinn College is planning on building on its site in Bryan again. We did not see anything about Blinn College having to rebuild its retention bond that it has let refill with dirt from all the construction that has gone on over the years.

We all know that a retention pond for flood control is part of the requirement for any construction project. Why was the retention pond allowed to fill from all the construction Blinn has done over the years.

Who are the inspectors who have signed off on the Blinn projects and let this problem go?

We walk Camelot Park and have contact with most of our neighbors. Some of them have flood insurance, but many do not. Many are senior citizens and live on fixed incomes and cannot afford any additional expense. .

Why does the city of Bryan not hold Blinn College accountable?

ROBERT and CATHERINE VAN BRUNT

Bryan