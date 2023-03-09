On Tuesday, a letter writer urged local individuals to work together to "reign in" the "growth" of the local area. Was this a tongue-in-cheek asinine joke?

There were no specifics mentioned as to how exactly this might be accomplished.

So a reasonable person might have these questions:

• Should an ordinance be enacted to criminalize the movement of new citizens to the area?

• Should it become illegal to open a new business in the area?

Guess it takes all kinds of disjointed thinking to make the world go round.

HANK TAYLOR

Bryan