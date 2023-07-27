AI could become our greatest blessing or greatest nightmare, like Jurassic Park.

AI potentially could evolve into a modern version of the Tower of Babel, man’s attempt “to make a name for themselves” (Genesis 4:11). Experts are realizing AI’s uncontainable and serious downsides and calling for a pause in policy making.

Why are we so eager to abrogate our highest and best thinking to electronic devices devoid of a conscience — the distinguishing attribute of humans in God’s creation?

Arthur C. Clark’s 1968 prophetic “2001: A Space Odyssey” depicted an on-board computer, “HAL 9000,” that acquired evil traits and began terminating human life aboard the spaceship. Only by unplugging the computer was the mission saved. While “unplugging” may be the only viable defense against AI, perhaps deciding when to plug in AI should be the most important.

Albert Einstein noted, “Computers are incredibly fast, accurate, and stupid. Human beings are incredibly slow, inaccurate, and brilliant. Together, they are powerful beyond imagination.”

Hopefully, the reason we’re creating this means of supplanting man’s thinking is for noble reasons and not merely “because we can.”

Societal ethics and mores have long struggled to keep pace with technological advances. Hard science (engineering, chemistry, and physics) advances have far outpaced those in soft sciences (psychology, sociology, political science). Hard science is bound by the God’s natural laws, whereas soft science relies more on interpretive behavior.

Interestingly, God said, “I will destroy the wisdom of the wise; the intelligence of the intelligent I will frustrate” (1 Corinthians 1:19). Surely, the most arduous tasks for AI will be blending the knowledge from the soft and hard sciences. Stephen Hawking warned, “The creation of powerful AI will be either the best, or the worst thing, ever to happen to humanity.”

Let’s hope he’s only half right.

GLENN DOWLING

Bryan