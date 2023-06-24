I want to acknowledge the passage of HB 3058 during the recent Texas legislative session. HB 3058 allows for exemption from civil liability for doctors who perform abortions in cases of ectopic pregnancy and premature rupture of membranes.

While many of us locals were lobbying passionately for a more wide-ranging “exemptions” bill, HB 2215 — which never even made it to a hearing in committee — this very scaled-back version was quietly introduced and received bi-partisan support and a “no record” unanimous vote on the local and consent calendar in both houses. Though HB 3058 is not everything we would want — even just as far as "saving the life of the mother" — it is absolutely a step in the right direction, and it will save lives.