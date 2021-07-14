Hospitals need own blood centers

I gave blood this week at the Gulf Coast Blood Center mobile bus. The workers were efficient and polite and I was out of there in about an half hour.

But in The Eagle I read that hospitals are down to one day’s supply of blood. Now if hospitals are in dire need of blood, why don’t they have their own blood collecting centers for all the people who visit hospitals daily? Hundreds of people would be available to give blood!

A friend who lives in California says the Huntington Hospital system in Pasadena has its own blood center.

I would like to know why our hospitals don’t have their own blood collecting centers to harvest the reserve blood units required for backup in time of need.

JOHN BEAVER

Bryan