Hoping The Eagle reaches 200 years

As I had just finished the article "Two Centuries of the Guardian" by Alan Rusbridger in The New York Review about the newspaper in Manchester, England, celebrating its 200th birthday, to my surprise I ran across the news that our local paper "The Eagle" had won the top honor of "Newsroom Of The Year," and more than 20 other commendations from The Texas Association of Managing Editors.

Like The Guardian over its many years, I feel The Eagle, too, sticks its neck out to uncover stories important to the intellectual, and sometimes literal health of our community!

I hope that The Eagle will remain a central part of this community into the deep future so we also  can celebrate its 200th down the road!

JOHN BEAVER

Bryan

