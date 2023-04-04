After all of the conversations on the sewer issue which I have had with staff and elected officials of both cities, A&M officials, my neighbors in Beverley Estates, legal counsel specializing in municipal law and now hearing from our Bryan neighbors in the Garden Acres subdivision, I believe I have a feel for where we are today.

A&M has a College Station owned sewer lift station within Hensel Park which satisfies its present and future sewer needs. While probably a nuisance in their planning of an upgraded Hensel Park, A&M is okay with the lift station’s continued presence.

College Station has an urgent problem of inadequate sewage capacity on its northern border. Planned construction when completed will enrich that city with windfall tax revenue.

Any business minded person will tell you there are basically three ways to make money: get income up or expenses down, or both. Today, College Station’s city staff is choosing both by proposing the dismantling of the current lift station and boldly pursuing a gravity-based sewer line through Bryan.

The bottom line? College Station does not want to pass on to their users the cost of approximately $5 million for an upgraded Hensel Park sewer lift station and its ongoing maintenance expense and can avoid charging their users by bulldozing through Bryan.

Best I can tell on the governing law shared with me, the city of Bryan has “sole control” of its municipal streets and rights of way and can say “no” to the permitting of work proposed by College Station.

The city of Bryan seemingly has limited legal arguments with which to counter College Station’s potential invocation of eminent domain with the main one being is there a “necessity” for condemnation.

In the end, after all the angst and grinding of teeth, I hope the College Station City Council agrees and does the right thing.

TIM BRYAN

Bryan