History needs the truth about Lee
History needs the truth about Lee

Blanche Brick recommends a balanced view of Robert E. Lee, remembering positives about him along with the fundamental poison at the heart of his betrayal of the United States and his support of slaveholders.

By reducing praise and prominence of Robert E. Lee too much, Brick warns, “We are losing the complexity of our history which future generations will need when they face difficult situations.” 

On the contrary, by correcting false narratives about our history, we gain accuracy and proper complexity instead of continuing to satisfy foolish desires for simplicity and trying to find compromise over outright evils in our past. 

Lee was a vain man who led thousands to their deaths for a wretched cause, and he never gave up his belief that he was justified. He cultivated continued loyalty from white Southerners that propped up their passion to continue violent subjection of Black Americans.

Lee could have done much more to convince his followers that they had been wrong, but he did not believe he was wrong. His testimony to Congress suggested that secession was the highest form of patriotism. 

The full truth makes Lee the opposite of a national hero. Rather, he was a disastrous leader who tried to preserve a world that few of us would want to live in. For that reason, we may want to study him as an example of how shallow thinking and ardent passion subvert what America can be. 

A better solution to removing statues might be for the United States military to arrest these marble men on charges of treason. After proper courts martial, the statues of Confederate heroes could be placed in a special prison to serve their sentences. Their adoring followers can see them in prison on visiting days. For those who admire Confederate history and who think expanding prisons are the right solution to our problems, this would be a win-win solution. 

PHILIP SMITH

Bryan

