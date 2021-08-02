 Skip to main content
History has proven vaccines effective
History has proven vaccines effective

Letters to the Editor

Katherine M. Wheeler gave excellent advice in the July 22 Eagle when she urged locals to get the COVID vaccine.

Here are the two options:

You neglect getting vaccinated and get the new virus and possibly die. If you survive, you can have the long-term, almost permanent side effects. You can also pass COVID to others.

Or you get vaccinated. You may still become sick, depending on the condition of your health, but the disease will be mild, and you will seldom die. You may have a side effect, but these are rare.

So, why run the risk and remain unvaccinated? This may be a new virus, but history has proven the protection given by vaccines.

DORTHEA ROBINSON

College Station

