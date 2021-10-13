Here is what progressives want

Keith Arnold (Eagle, Oct. 7) says progressives want everyone to “pay their fair share” of taxes but they never say what amounts to a fair share.

Progressives don’t consider the present system to be fair. It has resulted in the U.S. having one of the highest wealth inequalities in the world and a disapproval of government by many people.

Today the wealthiest 10% of U.S. individuals own 70% of the country’s wealth, while the bottom 50% own only 2%. The top 1% now own more than the bottom 90%. The average salary of chief executives of U.S. corporations is now 300 times that of the average employee. In 1965 that difference factor was 20 and in 1990 it was 60.

These and other facts show the unfairness of our tax system, which favors investment over work and is filled with loopholes to be exploited by those with good lawyers. Neither Jeff Bezos nor Elon Musk, who today own a combined 40% of all U.S. wealth, has paid any income tax in some recent years. This is not fair.

Arnold says raising taxes on the rich would not reduce our budget deficits because the rich now pay such a small percentage of total taxes. How ironic is that?