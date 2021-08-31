Help save America by getting the vaccine

The coronavirus pandemic has held America in its grip for better than a year. I have watched many of my friends die without their understanding of the true nature of the disease that was without remorse taking their lives.

The disease has our country at a crossroad. We have developed several vaccines with an efficacy of 90% or more. We hold the key to life or death in our very hands.

Our national leaders could have stopped the coronavirus in its tracks before it became a national pandemic and spiraled out of control, resulting in a national shutdown. The virus was deemed to be a hoax or something that would be vanquished easily.

The truth of the matter is that it is a threat to our national security. Even former President Donald Trump decided to take the vaccine, doing do with the first lady after initially refusing to take it.

The country we love so much and pledge allegiance to needs our help. To bring us out of danger, we all need to be vaccinated. I implore all Americans to get vaccinated and steer away from the edge of the cliff that could spell doom for this great Republic.

I took the Pfizer vaccine in early 2021 at a Veterans Administration hospital.