Held grandchildren closer in Uvalde

News coverage, videos that go on forever showing replays of the horrible moments in Uvalde don't even come close to describing what it is really like to be there.

Over the weekend, I held my grandchildren close and squeezed them just a little tighter, thankful that they were not at Robb Elementary School when this happened.

The love that I experienced as I tearfully walked through the plaza in Uvalde is hard to describe in words. People traveled from all over the state to show support. Everyone was welcomed, offered food and drink and invited to join them in prayer.

Police from all over the state stood in support, the Red Cross gave not only water, but hugs. Strangers hugged, prayed.

In the days and weeks to come, Uvalde will need our prayers more than ever.

Thank you to everyone who called me over this week to check on my family. Thank you to my Caldwell and Bryan friends for your gifts that I tearfully carried to Uvalde on your behalf. Thank you!!

May God Bless you as richly as you have blessed my little hometown, Uvalde.

MARCI RAMIREZ

Bryan